



India recently reaffirmed its commitment to regional cooperation in the Bay of Bengal region during the 24th BIMSTEC Senior Officials' Meeting held virtually. This meeting, which took place on December 19, 2024, focused on enhancing collaboration among member states within the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) framework.





The Indian delegation emphasized its vision for a robust and prosperous BIMSTEC region, aligning with its Neighbourhood First Policy, Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), and the Act East Policy. This reflects India's strategic approach to fostering regional ties and enhancing economic cooperation.





The meeting reviewed advancements made since March 2023, discussing vital areas such as sustainable development, connectivity, security, and people-to-people exchanges. Several documents outlining cooperation plans and partnerships with external entities were finalized.





The session also approved the budget for the BIMSTEC Secretariat for 2025, highlighting a collective commitment to advancing regional cooperation across various sectors.





BIMSTEC was established on June 6, 1997, originally as BIST-EC (Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Thailand Economic Cooperation) before being renamed. It now includes seven member countries: Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan, and Nepal. The organization aims to promote economic cooperation among these nations, focusing on sectors like trade, technology, energy, transport, tourism, and more recently, counter-terrorism and climate change.





The Bay of Bengal region has historically been a hub of integration; however, cooperation has waned post-independence. BIMSTEC seeks to revive this connectivity by addressing shared interests and challenges among member states. Despite facing hurdles such as political instability and slow progress in implementation, BIMSTEC's sector-driven approach positions it as a crucial player in enhancing regional stability and economic growth in the Indo-Pacific context.





India's reaffirmation of commitment at the 24th BIMSTEC Senior Officials' Meeting underscores its strategic importance in fostering regional cooperation in a complex geopolitical landscape.





ANI



