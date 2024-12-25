



Pakistan is reportedly set to acquire 40 fifth-generation stealth fighter jets from China, specifically the J-35A, within the next two years. This potential deal, if finalized, would make Pakistan the first country outside of China to operate this advanced military aircraft, marking a significant milestone in military cooperation between the two nations.





This acquisition is seen as a significant upgrade to Pakistan's air capabilities, aimed at replacing its aging fleet of American F-16s and French Mirage fighters. The deal is expected to be finalized soon, with deliveries anticipated within two years.





The J-35, primarily designed as a naval aircraft for Chinese aircraft carriers, was recently showcased at an air show in Zhuhai, attended by high-ranking PAF officials. This has fuelled speculation about the deal's viability24. If finalized, the jets are expected to be delivered within two years, aimed at replacing Pakistan's aging fleet of US-made F-16s and French Mirage fighters.





Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, the PAF chief, indicated earlier this year that groundwork for acquiring stealth fighter capabilities had already been established. The J-35 is noted for its advanced stealth features and is considered a significant upgrade for Pakistan’s air capabilities, potentially altering the regional balance of power, particularly in relation to India.





China has delivered four advanced naval frigates to the Pakistan Navy in the last few years to enable it to play a bigger role along with its navy in the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea.





Key Details of The Acquisition





Aircraft Specifications: The J-35A is a multi-role fighter jet designed for both air superiority and strike missions. It features advanced stealth capabilities and next-generation avionics, making it a formidable addition to Pakistan's air force.





Replacement For Aging Fleet: The J-35A is intended to replace Pakistan's aging fleet of American F-16s and French Mirage fighters, enhancing its air defence capabilities significantly.





Training And Preparations: Reports indicate that Pakistani pilots have already begun training on the J-35 in China, indicating serious preparations for the integration of these jets into the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).





The acquisition of J-35A jets could shift the balance of air power in South Asia, particularly in relation to India. Experts suggest that this move signals a strategic pivot for Pakistan towards China, potentially allowing the PAF to outpace the Indian Air Force (IAF) in terms of advanced military technology. However, operational effectiveness will depend on the accompanying weaponry and support systems provided by China.





Despite facing a severe economic crisis and reliance on international bailouts, Pakistan appears committed to this procurement. Concerns have been raised about how such a significant purchase will be financed, given Pakistan's existing debt to China and other nations.







