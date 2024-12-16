



Israel has announced the closure of its embassy in Ireland, a decision attributed to what Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar described as "extreme anti-Israel policies" from the Irish government. This announcement was made on December 15, 2024, amid escalating tensions between the two nations, particularly following Ireland's recognition of a Palestinian state and its support for South Africa's legal actions against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which include accusations of genocide related to Israel's military actions in Gaza.





In his statement, Sa'ar criticized Ireland's diplomatic stance, claiming it has crossed "every acceptable boundary" in its relations with Israel. He accused the Irish government of employing Anti-Semitic rhetoric and promoting a double standard against Israel. Sa'ar emphasized that Israel would redirect its diplomatic efforts towards countries that demonstrate favourable attitudes towards it.





The Irish government, led by Prime Minister Simon Harris, responded by expressing regret over Israel's decision. Harris firmly rejected the notion that Ireland is anti-Israel, asserting that Ireland advocates for peace and human rights and supports a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin also reaffirmed that Ireland would maintain its embassy in Israel and continue to engage diplomatically despite the closure of the Israeli embassy in Dublin.





This diplomatic rift highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and reflects broader international debates regarding Israel's military actions and human rights issues in the region.







