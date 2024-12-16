



Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is currently on a three-day visit to India, marking his first international trip since taking office in September 2024. This visit is significant as it underscores Sri Lanka's pivotal role in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Prime Minister Modi's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative.





During his visit, Dissanayake met with India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. Jaishankar emphasized Sri Lanka's importance in regional security and development, noting that the country is India's closest maritime neighbor in the Indian Ocean region. He stated that the discussions aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, and maritime security.





The leaders discussed ways to bolster economic ties, particularly through increased trade and investment linkages. Dissanayake highlighted the potential for boosting Indian tourism to Sri Lanka, which could significantly benefit its economy.





The visit includes a significant cultural aspect, with Dissanayake scheduled to visit Bodh Gaya, a site of great spiritual importance for both nations. This underscores the shared cultural heritage and aims to deepen people-to-people connections.





The meeting comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over China's influence in the Indian Ocean. Both nations are keen on enhancing their defense cooperation, particularly following incidents involving Chinese military vessels docking at Sri Lankan ports. India has been actively supporting Sri Lanka's defense capabilities as part of its broader strategic interests in the region.





President Dissanayake's visit is expected to yield significant advancements in India-Sri Lanka relations, reinforcing their commitment to mutual growth and stability in the region. As both countries navigate complex geopolitical challenges, this partnership is poised to play a crucial role in fostering regional cooperation and security.







