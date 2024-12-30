



Elon Musk has recently intensified his defence of the H-1B visa program, declaring he is prepared to "go to war" to protect it. This statement comes amid a heated debate over the program, which allows U.S. companies to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations. Musk's comments were made on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where he responded to criticism regarding the program's impact on American jobs. He emphasized that his success and that of many others in the tech industry, including SpaceX and Tesla, is largely due to the opportunities provided by the H-1B visa.





In a surprising twist, President-elect Donald Trump has sided with Musk, publicly expressing his support for the H-1B visa program. Trump stated that he has "always liked" the visas and has used them to hire skilled workers at his own businesses. This endorsement marks a shift from Trump's previous criticisms of the program during his first term, where he labeled it as detrimental to American workers. Trump's support is particularly notable given the backlash from some factions within his base, who argue that the H-1B program undermines American jobs and wages.





Musk's defense of the H-1B visa comes at a time when there are calls for reform within the program. He suggested that increasing the minimum salary for H-1B positions and imposing additional costs for maintaining these visas could help address concerns about misuse while still attracting top talent from around the world. This aligns with sentiments expressed by other industry leaders who advocate for a merit-based immigration system that prioritizes exceptional talent.





The ongoing discussion highlights a significant rift within Trump's support base regarding immigration policies, particularly as Musk and other tech leaders push for a more open approach to skilled foreign labour in response to workforce shortages in the U.S. tech sector.





AFP







