



Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Post Office: An Israeli airstrike on December 12, 2024, targeted a post office in the Nuseirat camp of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 Palestinians and injuring 50 others who were sheltering there. This incident contributed to a total death toll of 66 Palestinians on that day alone.





The post office was being used as a shelter by families displaced by the ongoing conflict, which has persisted for 14 months. The Israeli military claimed that the strike aimed at a senior member of Islamic Jihad involved in attacks against Israeli civilians and troops, accusing the group of using civilian infrastructure as a shield.





Earlier that same day, two other strikes in southern Gaza resulted in the deaths of 13 Palestinians, with Israel asserting that those killed were militants attempting to hijack humanitarian aid trucks. The ongoing military operations have led to significant casualties among both militants and civilians, with reports indicating over 44,800 Palestinian deaths since the conflict escalated on October 7, 2023.





Amidst these developments, there have been calls from the United Nations for an immediate ceasefire, reflecting growing international concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.







