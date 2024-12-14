



Delhi Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, resulting in the arrest of two individuals and the identification of over 1,000 others. This operation was launched following directives from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office, which called for a two month verification drive to address the presence of unauthorized residents in the city.





Two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were apprehended in the Kalindi Kunj and Hazrat Nizamuddin areas. One of them had entered India on December 6, reportedly paying ₹25,000 to an agent for assistance in finding employment.





The police have identified more than 1,000 suspected illegal immigrants during this operation. This includes collecting documents from individuals in various areas, such as Seemapuri, to verify their residency status.





The Delhi Police are conducting doortodoor verifications, checking voter IDs and Aadhaar cards to identify those residing illegally. They have warned residents against using fake identification and assured that strict actions will follow for those found violating immigration laws.





This crackdown comes amid rising concerns from local leaders about the impact of illegal immigration on community safety and resources. The operation aims to ensure that unauthorized individuals do not secure housing or employment in Delhi, reflecting broader national security measures regarding immigration control.







