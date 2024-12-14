



In the first ten months of 2024, Pakistan has experienced a significant surge in terrorist violence, resulting in the deaths of 341 terrorists due to security operations. This period has been marked by 1,566 reported terrorism incidents, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being the most affected region, accounting for 948 incidents. Balochistan followed with 532 incidents.





The overall impact of these incidents has been severe, leading to a total of 924 fatalities, which includes 573 law enforcement personnel (LEAs) and 351 civilians. The data indicates that LEAs have been disproportionately targeted, suffering approximately 62% of total deaths and around 64% of injuries.





In November alone, Pakistan recorded 71 terrorist attacks, further emphasizing the escalating violence. The month was particularly deadly for security forces, with 68 personnel killed, marking it as one of the deadliest months in recent history. The ongoing violence is attributed to various factors, including the activities of groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has been responsible for numerous attacks across the country.





The Pakistani government has responded with proactive measures, conducting 2,801 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) throughout the year, which have led to the neutralization of numerous terrorist threats and networks.







