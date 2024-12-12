



ISRO is actively developing a series of missions under the Chandrayaan program, with a specific focus on the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission. Following the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's south pole in August 2023, ISRO is planning to launch multiple missions, including Chandrayaan-4, 5, 6, and 7 in the future.





Overview of Chandrayaan-4





Chandrayaan-4 aims to be a lunar sample return mission, which means it will collect lunar soil samples and return them to Earth. This mission is expected to be more complex than its predecessors, involving multiple spacecraft modules and advanced technologies for docking in both Earth and lunar orbits.





The mission is anticipated to be launched no earlier than 2028. It will be executed in two phases, with plans for significant advancements in technology and mission design compared to earlier missions.





The mission will require high-end technology to perform robotic sample collection and return. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath highlighted that this involves complex operations, including launching a rocket from the Moon back to Earth, which significantly increases the mission's complexity compared to previous landings.





Future Missions





ISRO's plans extend beyond Chandrayaan-4:





Chandrayaan-5/LuPEX: This mission will build on the capabilities developed during Chandrayaan-4 and is part of a broader strategy to enhance India's lunar exploration capabilities.





Long-term Vision: The ongoing series of missions reflects ISRO's commitment to sustained lunar exploration, aiming to establish India as a key player in space science and technology.





ISRO's work on the Chandrayaan series underscores its ambition to advance lunar exploration through innovative technologies and complex missions aimed at deepening our understanding of the Moon.







