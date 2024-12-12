



During the meeting with Nepal's Army Chief, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening ties with its neighbouring countries, particularly in the realm of defence cooperation. This engagement is part of General Sigdel's four-day official visit to India, which aims to enhance bilateral military relations and explore new avenues for collaboration.





Singh emphasised the importance of bolstering defence ties between India and Nepal, highlighting ongoing initiatives to enhance operational capabilities and security cooperation. This includes India's support for Nepal's modernization efforts in defence training and equipment.





General Sigdel was conferred with the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a gesture reflecting the deep-rooted military ties between the two nations.





The discussions included a focus on regional security concerns, enhancing collaboration between the two armies, and addressing broader security issues. General Sigdel met with several high-ranking Indian officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, to discuss these matters.





As part of the defence cooperation efforts, India provided Nepal with target practice drones and advanced medical equipment aimed at improving Nepal's field hospital systems. This initiative is seen as a significant step in enhancing Nepal's defence capabilities.





The visit set the stage for future partnerships focused on joint military exercises and industrial collaborations under India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which promotes self-reliance in defence manufacturing.







