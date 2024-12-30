



India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, expressed profound condolences following the tragic airplane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea, which resulted in the deaths of at least 176 people.





In a statement, Jaishankar conveyed his deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing India's solidarity with the South Korean government during this difficult time.





The crash involved a Boeing 737-800 jet that was returning from Bangkok when it lost control during landing due to a failure of its landing gear. The plane skidded off the runway, collided with a concrete fence, and erupted into flames, complicating rescue efforts.





The incident has shocked both nations and garnered international attention, prompting expressions of sympathy from leaders around the world, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden, who offered assistance to South Korea.





ANI







