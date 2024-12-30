

The Commanding Officer of the Indian Navy's INS Tushil, Captain Peter Va rghese, recently met with Brigadier General Ahmed Kartouf, the Commander of Weapons at the Royal Moroccan Navy, to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation between India and Morocco. This meeting took place during INS Tushil's visit to Casablanca, which began on December 27, 2024, as part of a broader initiative to strengthen maritime ties between the two nations.





During this two-day visit, the crew of INS Tushil engaged with Moroccan naval personnel at a functional level and hosted senior officials to foster goodwill and diplomatic relations. The visit also included plans for a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) at sea, aimed at improving interoperability and sharing best practices between the two navies.





This engagement marks a significant step in India's maritime diplomacy, with INS Tushil being the third Indian naval ship to visit Morocco in the past year, following previous visits by ships Tabar and Tarkash. Such interactions are intended to build mutual trust and enhance operational capabilities between the Indian Navy and the Royal Moroccan Navy.





ANI







