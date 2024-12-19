



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kuwait on December 21-22, 2024, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 43 years. This significant diplomatic engagement comes at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait.





The last Indian Prime Minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981. Since then, high-level interactions have been limited, with the most recent notable visit being that of the Kuwaiti Prime Minister to India in 2013.





Agenda: During this visit, PM Modi will engage in discussions with Kuwaiti leadership and interact with the large Indian expatriate community in Kuwait. This community is the largest foreign demographic in the country, highlighting the deep people-to-people ties that exist between India and Kuwait.





Strengthening Bilateral Relations: The visit aims to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including energy, trade, and labour. India is one of Kuwait's top trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching approximately USD 10.47 billion in 2023-24. The discussions are expected to focus on energy security and labour welfare agreements, particularly concerning Indian workers in Kuwait.





This landmark visit underscores a renewed commitment to strengthening multifaceted ties between India and Kuwait, reflecting both countries' shared interests in economic development and regional stability. It also serves as an opportunity to address concerns related to the Indian community's welfare and explore new avenues for collaboration across various sectors such as technology and culture.







