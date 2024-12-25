



The Surya Kiran military exercise, a joint initiative between the Indian and Nepalese armies, is set to take place in January 2024. This will be the latest iteration of the ongoing collaboration aimed at enhancing military interoperability and operational capabilities between the two nations.





The exercise is scheduled for the first two weeks of January 2024 in Nepal. This follows the recent 17th edition, which was conducted from November 24 to December 7, 2023, in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India.





The upcoming exercise will involve a battalion from the Gorkha Rifles representing India. The Nepalese contingent will also consist of a battalion from their army, although specific details about the unit have not been disclosed yet.





The primary aim of Surya Kiran is to enhance interoperability between the Indian and Nepalese armies, focusing on:





Counter-terrorism operations

Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR)

Jungle warfare tactics

Utilization of drones and counter-drone measures

Medical training and aviation operations





Surya Kiran has been conducted annually since its inception in 2011, alternating between India and Nepal. It serves as a platform for both armies to share experiences, refine combat skills, and foster deeper mutual understanding.





This exercise underscores the strong defence ties between India and Nepal, reflecting their commitment to collaborative security efforts within the framework of United Nations peacekeeping operations.





