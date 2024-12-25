



HFCL has inaugurated a state-of-the-art defence manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, on December 23, 2024. This facility is a significant step towards enhancing India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing and aims to produce advanced military technologies tailored for the Indian armed forces.





Key Features of The Facility





Production Capacity: The facility is designed to manufacture up to:





5,000 Thermal Weapon Sights





250,000 Electronic Fuzes





1,000 units each of High Capacity Radio Relay (HCRR) systems and Ground Surveillance Radars annually.





Technologies Developed:





Thermal Weapon Sights: These sights are compatible with various small arms and feature high-resolution imaging and extended battery life.





Electronic Fuses: Engineered for precision, these fuses include advanced programmable features to meet critical defence requirements.





High Capacity Radio Relay (HCRR) Systems: Designed for secure and high-speed communication, these systems support tactical networks with capabilities up to 100 Mbps.





Surveillance Radars: Utilizing FMCW technology, these radars provide rapid detection of threats, suitable for border security and counter-drone operations.





HFCL's new facility is expected to play a crucial role in bolstering India's defence capabilities and reducing reliance on imports. The company aims to emerge as a global supplier of defence technologies while contributing to India's expanding defence export portfolio. This initiative aligns with the Indian government's focus on indigenous manufacturing and self-reliance in the defence sector.





Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering world-class defense technologies that enhance operational efficiency for armed forces during critical missions. The facility represents HFCL's dedication to innovation and excellence in meeting the stringent demands of modern military operations.





HFCL's inauguration of this advanced manufacturing facility marks a significant milestone in India's pursuit of self-sufficiency in defence technology, positioning the company as a key player in both domestic and international markets.





Agencies







