



The Harimau Shakti 2024 joint military exercise between India and Malaysia commenced on December 2, 2024, at Bentong Camp in the Pahang district of Malaysia. This marks the fourth edition of the annual exercise, which is scheduled to run until December 15, 2024. The event aims to enhance bilateral defence relations and improve interoperability between the two armies, particularly in counter-insurgency operations within challenging jungle terrains.





The exercise involves 78 personnel from the Indian Army's Mahar Regiment and 123 personnel from the Royal Malaysian Regiment.





Objectives





Enhance joint military capabilities for counter-insurgency operations.

Foster a deeper understanding of tactics and techniques specific to jungle warfare.





The exercise is divided into two phases:





Phase 1: Cross-Training





Focuses on knowledge-sharing through lectures, demonstrations, and practical drills tailored to jungle warfare.





Phase 2: Simulated Joint Exercise





Involves executing complex drills such as ambush tactics, reconnaissance patrols, and operations against terrorist-controlled areas.





This year's Harimau Shakti emphasizes strengthening military ties and operational readiness between India and Malaysia. It aligns with Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate, which guides military operations in counter-insurgency scenarios. The exercise not only enhances tactical proficiency but also builds camaraderie between the participating forces through traditional games and joint activities.







