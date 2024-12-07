



India is actively working on formulating a Space Security Doctrine aimed at protecting its space assets and enhancing military capabilities. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to integrate military considerations into the nation’s space policy, reflecting the increasing importance of space in national security.





Experts emphasise the urgency of developing a comprehensive national space security policy. This policy would enhance institutional structures for space situational awareness and counter-space capabilities, addressing hostile activities in space, particularly given regional tensions with nations like China and Pakistan.





The Indian government is focusing on harmonizing military ambitions with its national space strategy. This involves building resilience in space systems and developing capabilities to defend against various threats, including anti-satellite weapons (ASAT) and electronic warfare.





Since its establishment in 2019, the Defence Space Agency (DSA) has been pivotal in enhancing India's military capabilities in space. The DSA is expected to evolve into the Indian Defence Space Command (INDSPAC), which would further consolidate military operations related to space.





A multi-dimensional approach is being proposed, which includes:





Developing a clear policy framework outlining roles and objectives for various stakeholders.

Investing in indigenous technology to bolster capabilities.

Formulating a strategic doctrine that defines India’s military posture in space.

Enhancing international cooperation for technology access and interoperability.





India recently conducted its first comprehensive space defence exercise, “Antariksha Abhyas 2024,” highlighting its commitment to developing robust space warfare capabilities. This exercise integrates various defence agencies and emphasizes the importance of secure military operations reliant on space-based assets.





The formulation of a Space Security Doctrine is crucial for India as it navigates the complexities of modern geopolitics and technological advancements in space. By aligning its military objectives with national security goals, India aims to safeguard its interests in an increasingly contested domain while fostering collaboration across civilian and military sectors.







