



India and China recently held the first meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs since their disengagement at key friction points in Eastern Ladakh. This meeting took place on December 5, 2024, in New Delhi and marked a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to stabilize relations following the military standoff that began in 2020.





During this 32nd WMCC meeting, both countries reflected on the lessons learned from the events of 2020, particularly the violent clashes in Galwan Valley that resulted in casualties on both sides. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the importance of these reflections to prevent similar incidents in the future.





Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). They agreed to adhere to existing bilateral agreements and protocols aimed at managing border tensions effectively. The discussions underscored the necessity for regular diplomatic and military exchanges to ensure ongoing communication and cooperation.





The meeting also confirmed that both sides are satisfied with the implementation of their recent disengagement agreement, which was finalized on October 21, 2024. This agreement facilitated a withdrawal of troops from Demchok and Depsang, two critical areas along the LAC where tensions had previously escalated.





Looking ahead, India and China prepared for the next meeting of their Special Representatives, which is expected to continue discussions on border issues as agreed upon during a prior meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit in Kazan.





The Indian delegation was led by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary for East Asia, while Hong Liang, Director General of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs from China’s Foreign Ministry, headed the Chinese side. This high-level engagement reflects a cautious yet hopeful approach towards normalizing relations after a prolonged period of tension.





In summary, this WMCC meeting signifies a critical step towards re-establishing dialogue and cooperation between India and China, focusing on lessons learned from past confrontations while committing to peace along their disputed border.







