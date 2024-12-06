



According to reports from Pakistan’s local 24 News HD channel, PAF is reportedly set to acquire the Chinese-made Shenyang J-35 fifth-generation fighter aircraft, a move aimed at enhancing its air power and countering India's military capabilities. This acquisition has been approved by the Pakistani government, with deliveries expected within the next 24 months. The J-35 is anticipated to significantly bolster the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) operational capabilities, especially as it seeks to modernize its fleet by replacing older aircraft like the F-16 and Mirage-5.





The introduction of the J-35 into Pakistan's arsenal is seen as a strategic manoeuvre to close the technological gap with India, which currently relies on advanced fourth-generation fighters such as the Rafale and Sukhoi Su-30MKI. Analysts is of the opinion that the J-35 could provide Pakistan with a qualitative edge in aerial combat capabilities for several years, potentially until India fields its own fifth-generation fighter under the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, expected around 2035.





Analysts believe that the J-35 could provide Pakistan with a qualitative advantage in aerial technologies for approximately 7 to 8 years. This period is crucial as it allows Pakistan to fill critical capability gaps within its air force, enhancing its ability to respond effectively to regional security challenges. The J-35 is expected to outperform India's current advanced fighters, such as the Rafale and Sukhoi Su-30MKI, due to its advanced stealth features and avionics.





The J-35 is designed for air superiority and ground attack missions, boasting stealth capabilities that make it difficult to detect using conventional radar systems. It is equipped with advanced avionics and weaponry, positioning it as a formidable opponent in regional air conflicts. The aircraft's specifications suggest it may rival other leading fighters globally, including the U.S. F-35.





As part of its preparation for integrating the J-35, Pakistani pilots are currently undergoing training in China to familiarize themselves with the aircraft's systems and operational tactics. This training indicates that Pakistan is moving quickly towards operationalizing the J-35 within its military framework.





The acquisition of the J-35 could escalate tensions in South Asia, prompting India to reconsider its defence strategies and possibly accelerate its own procurement of fifth-generation fighters. The U.S. might also respond by offering advanced aircraft like the F-35 to India to maintain a balance of power in the region.





Pakistan's decision to acquire the J-35 represents a significant shift in regional military dynamics, enhancing its air force capabilities while posing new challenges for India's defence posture.







