



India has officially lodged a strong protest with Bangladesh regarding controversial comments made by Mahfuz Alam, an aide to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who is currently serving in Bangladesh's interim government. The remarks, which were made in a now-deleted Facebook post, suggested that parts of India—specifically West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura—are historically linked to Bangladesh. Alam's comments also claimed that the creation of Bangladesh was a result of perceived discrimination from certain Indian communities.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised the importance of responsibility in public discourse, urging leaders in Bangladesh to be "mindful" of their statements. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that such remarks are detrimental to fostering positive relations between the two nations. He reiterated India's ongoing interest in maintaining good ties with Bangladesh while expressing concern over the implications of Alam's statements.





In his post, which was made on December 16, coinciding with Bangladesh's Victory Day, Alam accused India of pursuing policies aimed at undermining Bangladesh's sovereignty. His comments have raised alarms in New Delhi, especially given the historical context of tensions between the two countries. The MEA has noted that the post has since been removed, but the incident underscores the need for careful communication between neighbouring nations.





The situation in Bangladesh began to escalate in June 2024, when students from various universities in Dhaka united to demand reforms to the country's quota system for government jobs led to the ouster of Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







