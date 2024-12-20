



The Ministry of Defence of India has signed a significant contract worth ₹7,629 crore with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the procurement of 100 K-9 Vajra-T self-propelled tracked artillery guns. This deal, finalized on December 20, 2024, aims to bolster the capabilities of the Indian Army, particularly in high-altitude regions along the border with China.





Gun Specifications: The K-9 Vajra-T is a 155mm/52 calibre self-propelled howitzer capable of delivering long-range fire with high accuracy. It has a strike range of approximately 28 to 38 kilometers and is designed to operate effectively in extreme conditions, including sub-zero temperatures.





The guns will be manufactured in India under a collaboration between L&T and South Korea's Hanwha Defence, which has adapted the K-9 Thunder system for Indian requirements. The project is expected to promote indigenous production and self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aligning with the government's "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.





The contract is projected to create over 9,00,000 man-days of employment over the next four years, involving various sectors of the Indian defence industry, particularly Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).





The new artillery systems are intended to enhance the operational readiness and firepower of the Indian Army. They are expected to play a crucial role in modernizing India's artillery capabilities amidst evolving geopolitical challenges.





This procurement follows an earlier order for 100 K-9 Vajra-T guns that were inducted into service under a previous contract worth ₹4,366 crore signed in May 2017. The new contract signifies a continued commitment to modernizing artillery forces in light of lessons learned from recent conflicts where artillery has played a pivotal role.







