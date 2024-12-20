INS Tushil being pulled by a Tug at Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia





The Indian Navy's newest warship, INS Tushil, has embarked on its maiden operational deployment, setting sail from Kaliningrad, Russia, on December 17, 2024. This guided missile frigate was officially commissioned on December 9, 2024, in a ceremony attended by India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.





In a post on X, the spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, "#INSTushil set sail for India from Kaliningrad on #17Dec. The ship was recently commissioned on 09 Dec 24 in #Russia in the presence of Hon'ble #RakshaMantri. The multi-role stealth guided missile frigate is a potent addition to the #IndianNavy's arsenal. The ship's passage to #India will also be her maiden operational deployment. She will carry out joint patrolling and maritime exercises with navies of friendly countries enroute including at piracy hot spot areas in the region."





Key Details About INS Tushil





Displacement: 3,900 tons





Length: 125 metres





Armed with advanced weaponry including BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and vertically-launched surface-to-air missiles.





Features enhanced stealth characteristics and improved stability due to its modern design.





INS Tushil's journey will take it through several significant maritime routes:





Baltic Sea

North Sea

Atlantic Ocean

Indian Ocean





During its transit, the ship will make port calls at various friendly nations, engaging in:





Joint patrolling and maritime partnership exercises with other navies.





Capability-building activities aimed at strengthening military ties and cooperation with host countries.





Engagements with senior military and government officials in each port of call to bolster India's maritime diplomacy.





The deployment of INS Tushil underscores India's commitment to enhancing its naval capabilities and presence in the Indian Ocean region, particularly in light of increasing activities by China's PLA Navy. The ship is expected to play a vital role in protecting vital sea lanes and deterring piracy while fostering regional partnerships.







