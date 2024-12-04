



The Indian Army has recently enhanced its battlefield capabilities with the induction of Nagastra-1, an indigenous loitering munition developed by Solar Industries. This development represents a significant milestone in India's defence sector, showcasing the country's commitment to self-reliance in military technology.





The Nagastra-1 is a man-portable, fixed-wing electric UAV weighing approximately 9 kg. It is designed for precision strikes and surveillance, featuring over 75% indigenous content, which aligns with India's "Make in India" initiative.





Operational Capabilities





Range: The UAV operates in two modes: a manual control range of 15 km and an autonomous mode extending to 30 km.





Endurance: It has a flight endurance of about 30 minutes, making it suitable for tactical operations.





Precision Strike: Equipped with GPS technology, the Nagastra-1 can strike targets with an accuracy of up to 2 meters, effectively neutralizing soft-skin targets with its 1 kg high-explosive fragmenting warhead.





Unique Features





Low Acoustic Signature: Its electric propulsion system allows for silent operation, making it difficult for adversaries to detect at altitudes above 200 meters.





Parachute Recovery Mechanism: This feature enables the UAV to be aborted and recovered mid-flight, allowing for reuse, which is a significant advantage over many existing systems.





The introduction of Nagastra-1 comes at a time when drone technology is increasingly recognized as a critical component in modern warfare. The system enhances the Indian Army's tactical capabilities, particularly in asymmetric warfare scenarios such as counter-insurgency operations and urban combat. The successful deployment of this loitering munition not only boosts operational effectiveness but also reduces reliance on foreign military technology.





Solar Industries is already working on advanced iterations of the Nagastra system, including Nagastra-2 and Nagastra-3, which are expected to offer enhanced performance and warhead capabilities. Additionally, the company is engaged in developing Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones under the Ministry of Defence’s Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) category.





The Nagastra-1 represents a significant leap forward for India's defence capabilities, providing the Indian Army with a versatile and effective tool for modern combat scenarios while emphasizing the importance of indigenous development in military technology.







