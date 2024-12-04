



The Indian Navy is taking significant steps towards sustainability by exploring the use of hydrogen fuel for its operations. Vice Admiral V Srinivas, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, announced that the Navy is in discussions with Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) regarding the implementation of hydrogen fuel technology in both small and larger vessels. This initiative aims to enhance the Navy's commitment to environmentally friendly practices and align with global sustainability standards.





The Cochin Shipyard has developed a small craft powered by hydrogen fuel, which is currently under trials. The Indian Navy is keen on leveraging this technology for future operational capabilities.





Vice Admiral Srinivas emphasized that the Navy has been actively promoting the use of alternative fuels and is in constant communication with various agencies advancing hydrogen fuel technologies. This aligns with broader governmental initiatives aimed at reducing carbon footprints and improving air quality.





The Navy is also focusing on indigenization as part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, which aims to enhance self-reliance in defence technology. This includes collaborations with start-ups and MSMEs for developing systems and subsystems for naval operations.





The exploration of hydrogen fuel comes alongside a noted decline in narcotic drug seizures at sea, attributed to the Navy's vigilant patrolling efforts in key maritime regions. This indicates that while pursuing sustainable practices, the Navy remains committed to its operational responsibilities.





The Indian Navy's exploration of hydrogen fuel represents a proactive approach to modernizing its fleet while addressing environmental concerns. As discussions with Cochin Shipyard progress, there is potential for broader applications of hydrogen technology across various naval platforms, marking a significant shift towards greener maritime operations.







