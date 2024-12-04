



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has outlined the recent developments in India-China relations, emphasizing the importance of de-escalation and effective management of border activities. In a statement to the Lok Sabha on December 3, 2024, he noted that the bilateral ties have been "abnormal" since 2020 due to tensions arising from Chinese actions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.





Jaishankar indicated that recent diplomatic engagements have led to some improvement in India-China ties following the completion of troop disengagement at several friction points along the LAC, particularly in Depsang and Demchok.





Principles for Future Engagement: He stressed three key principles for managing border relations:





1. Both nations must respect and observe the LAC.

2. Neither side should unilaterally alter the status quo.

3. Past agreements must be fully adhered to.





Focus On De-Escalation





With disengagement achieved, the next priority is to address the massing of troops along the border. Jaishankar highlighted that discussions on these matters will take place in the coming days, focusing on maintaining peace and tranquillity as a prerequisite for further bilateral development.





Historical Context: The minister recalled that the situation escalated significantly after violent clashes in Galwan Valley in June 2020, which marked fatalities for both sides for the first time in decades. This incident has had lasting implications on bilateral relations, necessitating a careful approach moving forward.





Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to engaging with China through bilateral discussions aimed at achieving a fair and mutually acceptable resolution to ongoing boundary disputes.







