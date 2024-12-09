



The Indian Navy is set to play a crucial role in training astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission, specifically focusing on water survival techniques. This preparation is essential as the crew module is expected to land in the Indian Ocean, necessitating effective recovery operations by naval forces.





The Navy will conduct structured training for astronauts to ensure they are well-prepared for potential emergencies during and after splashdown. This includes familiarization with survival equipment and procedures for various scenarios they may encounter upon landing in the sea.





The water survival training facility (WSTF) at INS Garuda in Kochi will be training the astronauts on survival after landing in the sea.





The Indian Navy has been designated as the lead agency for recovering the crew module post-splashdown. They have already successfully recovered a test vehicle from the sea, demonstrating their capability and readiness for future operations.





After landing, an astronaut can open the module’s hatch and jump into the water. He can inflate the personal safety pack and sit in it while awaiting the recovery team’s arrival.





Astronauts will learn about the survival suits and emergency supplies they will use after landing.





Simulated exercises or dry run will cover procedures for capsule ingress and egress, food and water usage, and actions to take upon entering the sea.





Training will also include off-nominal situations to prepare astronauts for unexpected challenges during recovery efforts.





The training program is a collaborative effort between the Indian Navy and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It includes contributions from various specialists, including divers, medical experts, and technicians, ensuring a comprehensive approach to astronaut recovery and safety.





“This is our first attempt. The Navy, in coordination with ISRO scientists, has prepared a standard operating procedure on recovering the crew. The recovery team has been trained to ensure safe extraction of the astronauts even in harsh weather conditions,” said Captain Shinodh Karthikeyan, officer in charge of WSTF.







