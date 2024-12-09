



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has arrived in Dhaka on December 9, 2024, for a series of crucial talks with the interim government of Bangladesh. This visit comes at a significant time, as it is the first high-level engagement between India and Bangladesh following the political upheaval in Dhaka that led to the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this year.





Misri's trip is framed within the ongoing Foreign Office Consultations, a structured dialogue aimed at addressing various bilateral issues. The discussions will primarily involve his Bangladeshi counterpart, Jashim Uddin, along with several other meetings focused on mutual concerns such as security, trade, and regional stability.





The backdrop of Misri's visit includes escalating tensions between India and Bangladesh, particularly concerning the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh. Reports indicate that since Hasina's government fell in August, there have been over 200 attacks on Hindus across more than 50 districts in Bangladesh. This situation has raised alarms in India, prompting calls for urgent dialogue to address these humanitarian concerns.





Expectations From The Talks





During the consultations, Misri is expected to discuss:





Human Rights Issues: Emphasizing the protection of minorities and addressing recent violence against Hindus.

Bilateral Cooperation: Exploring avenues to strengthen ties despite current challenges, including trade and security collaborations.

Political Stability: Engaging with the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to ensure a stable relationship moving forward.





Vikram Misri's visit to Dhaka represents an important moment for India-Bangladesh relations amid a complex political landscape. The outcomes of these discussions could significantly influence future diplomatic interactions and regional stability in South Asia.







