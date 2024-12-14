



General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the Chief of the Army Staff of the Nepali Army, attended the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on December 14, 2024. This event marked a significant culmination of his four-day official visit to India, which began on December 11. During his visit, General Sigdel engaged in various activities aimed at strengthening defence cooperation between Nepal and India, including interactions with Indian defense personnel and a review of the IMA's parade.





In his address to the cadets, General Sigdel emphasized the challenges that future military leaders will face due to disruptive technologies. He encouraged the graduating cadets, who numbered 491—including 35 from friendly countries—to approach their new roles with confidence, having received top-notch training at the IMA. He stated, "The job ahead is not easy... but you can go forth with confidence because you have received the best training". He also praised their impeccable turnout and drill performance, reflecting their rigorous training.





The parade featured a colourful display of military precision, culminating in a flyover by helicopters that showered rose petals over the drill square. Notably, the coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Cadet Adjutant Jatin Kumar. General Sigdel's visit not only reinforced bilateral defence ties but also highlighted the cultural connections shared between Nepal and India.







