



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed concerns regarding the potential establishment of a BRICS currency, emphasizing that India has no plans to pursue such an initiative. He said that he has no idea of a BRICS currency.





He stated that discussions around a common currency within the BRICS bloc—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—are not a priority for India and are primarily national issues. Jaishankar expressed scepticism about the necessity of a BRICS currency, suggesting that member nations would likely continue to engage in trade using their own currencies instead of adopting a third currency.





Jaishankar highlighted the complexities involved in creating a common currency, which would require significant alignment in fiscal and monetary policies among member countries. He pointed out that many BRICS nations see no compelling reason to introduce an additional currency when they can conduct transactions in their own currencies, which is both practical and efficient.





The backdrop to these remarks includes recent threats from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who warned BRICS nations against developing their own currency or supporting alternatives to the U.S. dollar. Trump indicated that failure to comply could result in severe tariffs on goods from these countries. Jaishankar's comments reflect India's cautious approach to international trade and its desire to maintain strong economic ties with the United States while navigating its relationships within the BRICS framework.







