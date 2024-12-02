



Nearly 60 Indian passengers who were stranded at Kuwait International Airport for over 13 hours have finally departed for Manchester. The ordeal began when their Gulf Air flight GF 005, originally traveling from Mumbai to Manchester, was diverted to Kuwait due to a technical issue, reportedly an engine fire.





The passengers faced significant challenges during their wait, alleging a lack of food, water, and assistance from the airline and airport authorities. Many reported that only travelers holding UK or US passports were provided with accommodation, while Indian nationals were left without support. This situation prompted passengers to voice their frustrations on social media, which ultimately led to intervention from the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.





The Indian Embassy quickly responded to the situation, sending representatives to the airport to assist the stranded passengers. They clarified that Indian nationals do not qualify for a visa on arrival in Kuwait, which contributed to the difficulties faced by the passengers. The embassy managed to secure lounge access for some passengers and coordinated efforts with Gulf Air to arrange an alternate flight.





The flight for the stranded passengers was finally scheduled to depart at 4:34 AM on December 2, 2024. The embassy confirmed this departure time via social media, stating that their team remained on-site until the flight took off.







