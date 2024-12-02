



ISRO is set to make a significant advancement in space exploration with the launch of India’s first artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory, known as My Orbital Infrastructure Technology Demonstrator (MOI-TD). This mission will take place aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-XL) on December 4, 2024. The initiative is spearheaded by the Hyderabad-based company TakeMe2Space and aims to revolutionize space research by enabling real-time data processing directly in orbit.





MOI-TD will allow for the processing of vast amounts of satellite data in space, addressing challenges such as cloud cover that can render up to 40% of data unusable when transmitted to Earth. This capability will significantly reduce transmission costs and delays, providing timely insights for various applications.





Users will interact with MOI-TD through a web-based platform called OrbitLab. This interface enables users to upload AI models for diverse applications including environmental monitoring, deforestation tracking, and greenhouse gas emission detection. The platform has already attracted partnerships from entities like a Malaysian university and Indian school students.





The satellite is equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as AI accelerators, flexible solar cells, and sophisticated control systems. These features are designed to enhance satellite functionality and pave the way for future developments in space-based computing, akin to cloud services on Earth.





The primary objective of the MOI-TD mission is to make space research more affordable and accessible. By processing data in orbit, it opens up opportunities for a broader range of researchers and enthusiasts to engage with space technology, thereby democratizing access to space research capabilities.





This mission not only enhances Earth observation capabilities but also lays the groundwork for establishing future data centres in space, potentially transforming how vast amounts of data from satellites are handled and analysed.







