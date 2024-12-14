



Drone activities from Pakistan have significantly decreased to nearly zero following the deployment of an advanced anti-drone system along the Jammu border, according to statements made by a senior officer of the Border Security Force (BSF) on December 13, 2024. Inspector General D.K. Boora highlighted that this technological upgrade has placed Indian forces ahead of their adversaries in terms of capabilities and effectiveness in border security operations.





Boora emphasised that the Indian military has evolved from using outdated weaponry to adopting modern technology and advanced weapons systems. This evolution is crucial for maintaining security and preventing infiltration attempts across the sensitive Jammu border.





The BSF has established extensive technical surveillance across the entire 200-km stretch of the Pakistan border, which includes both manpower deployment and advanced technological systems. This surveillance is set to expand further across other frontiers in India.





The border is monitored round-the-clock, with a combination of boots-on-ground and technological advancements aimed at ensuring no infiltration occurs from across the border. Boora noted that this proactive approach has been successful in mitigating threats posed by drone activities.





The BSF aims to extend these technological measures to all borders in India, ensuring comprehensive security against potential threats from adversaries.





This strategic enhancement in border security demonstrates India's commitment to leveraging technology for national defence, particularly in sensitive regions like Jammu.







