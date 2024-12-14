



AVNL Medak Unit Successfully Completes Flotation Trials for Sarath Vehicle: On December 13, 2024, the Ordnance Factory Medak, a unit of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), successfully completed flotation trials for the Sarath vehicle. This achievement highlights the vehicle's amphibious capabilities, allowing it to operate effectively in both land and water environments.





The Sarath, also known as BMP-II, is an Infantry Combat Vehicle (ICV) designed for high mobility and versatility. It can travel at a speed of 7 km/h on water and is equipped with advanced weapon systems, including a 30mm automatic cannon and anti-tank guided missiles. The vehicle is designed to carry a crew of three and seven soldiers, providing protection against nuclear, biological, and chemical threats.





The successful completion of these flotation trials is crucial for validating the Sarath's performance in diverse operational scenarios. This development not only enhances the capabilities of the Indian Army but also reinforces India's position as a manufacturer of sophisticated armoured vehicles.







