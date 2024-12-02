



Nyoma Airbase Set for First Formal Test Flight: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is preparing to conduct its first formal test flight at the newly upgraded Nyoma Airbase in Eastern Ladakh this month. This marks a significant milestone following the completion of a new paved runway, which enhances the airbase's operational capabilities.





Located approximately 46 kilometers from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, Nyoma is strategically vital for India's military operations. The airbase will facilitate the deployment of larger aircraft, including fighter jets, thereby bolstering India's defense posture in the region.





The Nyoma airfield project involved upgrading the existing Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) to accommodate various aircraft types, including heavy transport and combat aircraft. The upgrade is part of a broader initiative to enhance military infrastructure in response to ongoing tensions with China.





The airfield has already supported operations for heavy-lift helicopters and special operations aircraft during recent military activities. The successful completion of this airfield is expected to significantly improve logistics and rapid response capabilities for the IAF in Eastern Ladakh.







