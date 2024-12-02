



Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India, with the visit expected to occur in early 2025. This announcement was made by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov during a press briefing on December 2, 2024. The specific dates for the visit are anticipated to be finalized early next year, as both leaders have an established agreement to hold annual meetings, and it is now Russia's turn.





This upcoming visit will mark Putin's first trip to India since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022. The invitation from Modi underscores the continuing strengthening of ties between India and Russia, which have maintained a long-standing strategic partnership despite global geopolitical challenges. The two nations have engaged in regular high-level interactions, including multiple meetings and discussions on various issues such as political cooperation, economic ties, defence, and energy security.





During recent engagements, including the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024 and the 22nd Russia-India Annual Summit in Moscow in July 2024, both leaders have expressed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations. Modi's invitation for Putin to visit India was part of these discussions, reflecting a desire to further deepen diplomatic and economic collaboration between the two countries.





This is a significant step in reaffirming the robust relationship between India and Russia, particularly in light of ongoing global tensions and the complexities surrounding the Ukraine conflict.







