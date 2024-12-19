



Operation Prahar is a significant anti-Naxal initiative launched in 2017, primarily targeting the Maoist insurgency in the Dandakaranya forest region of Chhattisgarh. This operation is a collaborative effort between the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Chhattisgarh Police, aimed at neutralizing Naxalite threats and restoring law and order in affected areas.





Operation Prahar was initiated to combat the activities of Naxalites, particularly in the Bastar region, which has been a stronghold for these insurgents. The operation focuses on eliminating extremist elements from their hideouts and disrupting their operations, which include illegal activities such as arms trafficking and extortion.





In April 2024, a major offensive under Operation Prahar resulted in the elimination of 29 Maoists during clashes in the Haptola forest area, just before the Lok Sabha elections. Following this, another operation in October 2024 led to the deaths of 31 Naxalites, marking one of the largest strikes against them since Chhattisgarh's formation. These operations have reportedly neutralized over 188 Naxals in 2024 alone, with significant recoveries of weapons and explosives.





The operation is part of a broader strategy set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has expressed a goal for India to be free from Naxalism by March 2026. This includes not only military action but also developmental initiatives aimed at addressing the root causes of insurgency.





Despite its successes, Operation Prahar has faced criticism regarding its execution. Some leaders, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi, have pointed out issues related to operational planning and coordination among various security forces. Furthermore, the difficult terrain and the tactical advantage held by Naxalites pose ongoing challenges for security operations in these dense forests.





Operation Prahar exemplifies India's intensified efforts to combat left-wing extremism through coordinated military action and strategic planning. As operations continue to evolve, they reflect both the complexities of insurgency warfare in India and the government's commitment to restoring peace in affected regions.







