



Twenty Democratic legislators in the United States have urged President Joe Biden's administration to halt the transfer of offensive weapons to Israel. This call comes amid concerns that the Israeli government has not complied with U.S. demands for increased humanitarian access to Gaza, where a severe humanitarian crisis continues due to ongoing military actions.





In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, these lawmakers emphasized the need for the U.S. to adhere to its own regulations that limit military assistance to countries engaged in actions deemed as war crimes or that obstruct humanitarian efforts supported by the U.S.. The letter, led by Congress members Greg Casar and Summer Lee, argues that continuing arms transfers exacerbates the suffering of Palestinians and threatens U.S. national security by projecting a message of selective enforcement of international law by the U.S..





The legislators pointed out that Israel has failed to meet minimum standards for humanitarian aid delivery, allowing only a fraction of the needed aid trucks into Gaza—averaging just 42 daily instead of the 350 requested by humanitarian organizations. They warned that failure to act could prolong Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's military campaign against Gaza, potentially isolating Israel internationally and increasing regional instability.





This push is part of the growing pressure from progressive lawmakers on the Biden administration regarding its Middle East policy, particularly in light of the humanitarian crisis resulting from the prolonged conflict between Israel and Hamas.







