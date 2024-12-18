



India's defence forces are actively preparing for future warfare by significantly expanding their space capabilities and manpower. This initiative is driven by a strategic plan presented by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) to senior officials in the Defence Ministry, including service chiefs and representatives from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Expansion of Space Assets





Launch of 52 Satellites





A key component of this strategy involves launching 52 new satellites aimed at enhancing surveillance and communication capabilities. These satellites will support various strategic objectives, particularly focusing on monitoring sensitive regions such as the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and borders with Pakistan. The project will see collaboration between government entities and private sector players, reflecting a growing synergy in India's defence and space sectors.





Strengthening The Defence Space Agency





The Defence Space Agency (DSA), which operates under the DMA, is set to play a pivotal role in this expansion. The DSA will be responsible not only for increasing the number of space assets but also for ensuring their protection against emerging threats. The agency's capabilities will be bolstered to address both defensive and offensive requirements in space warfare.





The Defence Space Agency (DSA) of India is implementing a multi-faceted approach to protect its space assets from various threats, including kinetic attacks, cyber threats, and electronic warfare.

The DSA is actively developing anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons and other counterspace technologies. This includes directed energy weapons and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) systems designed to neutralize hostile satellites and protect Indian assets in orbit. The successful test of the ASAT missile in 2019, known as Mission Shakti, demonstrated India's capability to destroy enemy satellites, thereby establishing a deterrent against potential threats from adversaries.

Simulated Warfare Exercises

The DSA conducts simulated space warfare exercises, such as IndSpaceEx and the recent Antariksha Abhyas 2024, to prepare for various scenarios that could threaten space assets. These exercises help in assessing vulnerabilities and refining operational strategies to secure national interests in space.





Enhancing Ground Infrastructure





To support the increased number of satellites and their operational demands, there is a concerted effort to enhance ground infrastructure. This includes building facilities that can manage and maintain these assets effectively. The aim is to create a robust framework that can support advanced surveillance technologies and ensure real-time monitoring capabilities.





Focus On Manpower Expansion





In conjunction with technological advancements, the Indian defence forces are also looking to expand their manpower within the DSA and related agencies. This workforce enhancement is essential to meet the growing responsibilities associated with space operations. The Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, has emphasized the need for military leadership to secure national interests in an increasingly congested and contested space environment, advocating for innovation and cutting-edge technology development.





India's strategic move to enhance its space capabilities reflects a broader recognition of the importance of space in modern warfare. By investing in satellite technology, strengthening the DSA, and expanding its manpower, India aims to fortify its position in an evolving security landscape marked by technological advancements and geopolitical challenges.







