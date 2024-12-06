



Outgoing Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar recently paid a farewell visit to Maldives President Muhammad Muizzu. During this meeting, President Muizzu acknowledged Mahawar's significant contributions to enhancing the bilateral relations between India and the Maldives, especially during a crucial period for both nations. The discussions included future cooperation avenues and reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting the Maldives' development initiatives.





Mahawar's tenure, which began in November 2021, coincided with a revitalization of the Maldives-India relationship, particularly following President Muizzu's state visit to India in October 2024.





This visit resulted in the establishment of a "Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership," aimed at strengthening economic ties and social welfare initiatives in the Maldives. Despite initial tensions due to Muizzu's pro-China stance and his campaign for an "India out" policy, recent diplomatic efforts have helped reset relations between the two countries.





Munu Mahawar will be succeeded by G Balasubramanian, a 1998 batch Indian Foreign Service officer.







