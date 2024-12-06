



Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), recently interacted with the crew of INS Vagir upon their return from an extended operational deployment. This engagement highlights his commitment to acknowledging the efforts and experiences of naval personnel during significant missions.





During his recent interaction with the crew of INS Vagir, Vice Admiral Pendharkar expressed appreciation for their dedication and performance during their deployment. Such interactions are crucial for morale and provide an opportunity for leadership to understand the challenges faced by personnel in operational environments.





It may be recalled INS Vagir had also visited Fremantle, Australia and had participated in bilateral exercises with the RAN as part of this deployment.





This engagement not only reinforces the Navy's commitment to its personnel but also highlights ongoing operational readiness and strategic capabilities within the Eastern Naval Command.







