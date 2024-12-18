



The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 84 visas to Indian pilgrims for their upcoming visit to the Shree Katas Raj Temples. This initiative allows these pilgrims to participate in religious activities at this significant Hindu site located in Chakwal, Pakistan. The visas are valid for a seven-day period, from December 19 to December 25, 2024.





Katas Raj is considered one of the holiest places for the Hindu community in Pakistan. The temples form a complex surrounding a pond named Katas -- which is regarded as sacred by the devotees.





According to the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, each year thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals and occasions, the statement said.





This move is part of ongoing efforts to facilitate religious tourism and strengthen cultural ties between India and Pakistan. The issuance of these visas aligns with previous arrangements made for groups of Indian pilgrims visiting various religious sites in Pakistan, showcasing a commitment to promoting interfaith harmony.







