



Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, the Chief of the Indian Navy, hosted a significant deck reception aboard the INS Mysore in Jakarta, Indonesia, on December 18, 2024. This event was part of a goodwill visit aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties between India and Indonesia.





The reception was attended by various dignitaries, including Admiral Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, senior military officials from Indonesia, and the Indian Ambassador to Indonesia, Sandeep Chakravorty. The gathering emphasized cultural exchange and friendship between the two nations, highlighting the importance of camaraderie in military relations.





During this four-day visit, which took place from December 15 to 18, Admiral Tripathi engaged in several high-level discussions focusing on enhancing naval cooperation and defence collaboration between India and Indonesia. These discussions included topics such as information sharing, capacity building, and partnerships in the defence industry. The visit underscored the ongoing efforts to bolster the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, particularly in maritime security.





The Indian Navy's spokesperson noted that this event and the accompanying professional discussions were pivotal in deepening military ties and fostering robust bilateral cooperation between India and Indonesia.







