



The recent discussions in the Indian Parliament regarding the Indian Air Force (IAF) have highlighted critical issues related to aircraft crashes, a significant shortage of fighter jets, and a lack of pilots.





Air Force Crashes And Safety Concerns





A parliamentary panel report has attributed several recent crashes to human error, particularly emphasizing a 2021 helicopter incident that resulted in the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others. The report indicated that the crash was primarily due to pilot spatial disorientation in adverse weather conditions, ruling out mechanical failure or sabotage as causes. Between 2017 and 2022, the report noted various factors contributing to IAF accidents, including technical defects and foreign object damage.





Fighter Jet Shortages





The IAF is currently facing a historic low in its operational strength, with only 31 squadrons active, significantly below the sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons. This decline is attributed to the phasing out of older aircraft models such as the MiG-21 and MiG-27 without timely replacements being inducted into service. The Air Chief Marshal has acknowledged that the IAF must adapt to fight with its current assets while stressing the urgent need for new multi-role fighters.





Pilot Shortages





In addition to aircraft shortages, there is an ongoing concern regarding the availability of qualified pilots. The IAF's ability to maintain combat readiness is increasingly challenged by these shortages, exacerbated by the slow pace of new aircraft induction and training programs. The parliamentary report pointed out that while efforts are being made to address these issues through various strategies, including accelerating production of indigenous combat aircraft like the Tejas TEJAS, significant gaps remain.





Future Prospects





The IAF's strategy includes a multi-pronged approach to mitigate these challenges, focusing on enhancing indigenous production capabilities and exploring procurement options for older aircraft from allied nations as a temporary measure. However, long-term solutions will require substantial investment and commitment to modernizing India's air combat capabilities.





The discussions in Parliament reflect a critical juncture for the IAF as it grapples with safety issues from crashes, dwindling fighter jet numbers, and pilot shortages—all of which pose significant challenges to India's national security strategy.







