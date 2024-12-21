



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has successfully delivered two advanced warships to the Indian Navy: INS Nilgiri, the first stealth frigate of Project 17A, and INS Surat, the fourth guided missile destroyer of Project 15B. This significant event took place on December 20, 2024, at MDL in Mumbai, marking a milestone in India's naval capabilities and self-reliance under the 'Make in India' initiative.





INS Nilgiri





Type: Stealth Frigate (Project 17A)





Significance: First of Class (FoC) ship.





Design: Developed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, focusing on advanced technology and indigenous capabilities.





Features:





Enhanced stealth technology with a radar-transparent hull.





All-round combat capability against submarines, surface ships, missiles, and aircraft.





Capable of independent operations and serving as a flagship for naval task forces.





Equipped with modern weaponry and sensors for effective naval operations.





INS Surat





Type: Guided Missile Destroyer (Project 15B)





Significance: Fourth ship in the Visakhapatnam-class destroyers.





Design: Also designed by the Warship Design Bureau and built under MDL's supervision.





Features:





Armed with advanced missile systems including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and Barak-8 medium-range surface-to-air missiles.





Equipped with anti-submarine warfare capabilities and advanced sensors.





Designed for versatility in various maritime warfare tasks.





Both ships represent a substantial leap in India's maritime strength, with over 75% indigenous content contributing to the nation's defence manufacturing ecosystem. Their delivery enhances the Indian Navy's operational readiness and underscores India's commitment to achieving self-reliance in defence capabilities.







