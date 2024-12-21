



A recent report from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has revealed that more than 50% of the 34 Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft crashes recorded between 2017 and 2022 were attributed to human error. Specifically, 16 of these accidents were classified as resulting from human error by the aircrew, marking it as the most common cause of crashes during this period.





The aircraft involved in the accidents were Su-30, DHRUV Helicopter, MiG-23, Kiran, Mi-17, Hawk, Cheetah, Jaguar, MiG-21, MiG-27, MiG-29, An-32 and Mirage. Of these, the MiG-21s met with the most accidents – 9.





Causes of Crashes

Human Error: The report indicates that human error was responsible for over 50% of the 34 aircraft accidents recorded from 2017 to 2022, with 16 incidents attributed directly to aircrew mistakes.

Technical Defects: Seven accidents were linked to technical defects in the aircraft systems.

Foreign Object Damage (FOD): There were two cases of damage caused by foreign objects, which can include anything from debris left on runways to maintenance errors.

Bird Strikes: One incident involved a bird strike, which poses a significant risk to aircraft during take-off and landing.

Ongoing Investigations: Some accidents that did not fit into these categories are still under investigation, indicating that further insights may emerge regarding their causes.

Impact On Aircrew

The report also notes the tragic loss of life among aircrew members:

- At least 10 aircrew fatalities occurred in these crashes.

- In 17 incidents, pilots managed to safely eject from malfunctioning aircraft, showcasing the critical importance of pilot training and emergency procedures.

Safety Measures

To enhance safety during take-off and landing, the report mentions that:

All of IAF's 52 operational air force bases are equipped to conduct night landings.

CAT II lighting systems have been installed in 48 airfields, significantly improving visibility and safety for night operations.



