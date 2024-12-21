



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kuwait for a historic two-day visit, marking the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited the Gulf nation in 43 years. This trip, at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, aims to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors, including trade, defence, and energy.





Modi's visit is significant as it is the first by an Indian Prime Minister since Indira Gandhi in 1981. This underscores the importance of Kuwait as a strategic partner for India in the Gulf region.





During his visit, Modi will meet with key Kuwaiti leaders, including the Emir and Crown Prince. These discussions are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, and cultural exchanges.





Modi will interact with the Indian community in Kuwait, which is the largest expatriate group in the country, constituting about 21% of Kuwait's total population. He will participate in a cultural event called "Hala Modi" to celebrate their contributions.





A notable part of his itinerary includes a visit to an Indian labour camp where he will express solidarity with Indian workers and acknowledge their role in strengthening India-Kuwait relations.





Modi is also set to attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as a special guest of the Emir, further highlighting cultural ties between India and Kuwait.





Modi emphasized that this visit would deepen India's historical linkages with Kuwait and provide an opportunity to chart a roadmap for future cooperation. He noted that both nations share interests in peace, security, and stability in West Asia, which are crucial for regional prosperity. The visit is expected to result in several bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing economic and strategic partnerships between India and Kuwait.





