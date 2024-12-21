



The driver of a naval craft lost control during engine trials, leading to a deadly collision with a ferry named Neel Kamal off the Mumbai coast. This incident occurred on December 18, 2024, resulting in at least 14 fatalities, including naval personnel and passengers from the ferry.





The Neel Kamal was transporting over 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island when it was struck by the naval speedboat, which was conducting engine trials at the time. The collision happened around 4 PM, shortly after the ferry departed at 3:15 PM. Eyewitness accounts and video footage indicated that the naval vessel was traveling at high speed and failed to alter its course before impact.





Immediate rescue efforts were launched by nearby vessels, including a pilot boat from Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), which managed to save 56 passengers. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard also participated in the operation, deploying multiple rescue crafts and helicopters.





Following the incident, both the Indian Navy and local authorities initiated separate inquiries. Preliminary investigations suggested that a malfunction in the naval vessel's engine may have contributed to the loss of control. A board of inquiry has been established to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.





Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an exgratia payment of ₹5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended financial support from the PM relief fund for victims' families.





This tragic event has raised concerns regarding safety protocols in maritime operations, especially concerning naval vessels conducting trials near populated areas.





