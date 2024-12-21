



Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced a historic two-day visit to Kuwait on December 21, 2024, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. This visit, at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, aims to strengthen bilateral relations and engage with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, which is the largest expatriate community in the country.





Upon his arrival, PM Modi received a grand welcome from the Indian community, who greeted him with cultural performances. During this event, he interacted with members of the diaspora and expressed his gratitude for their contributions to both India and Kuwait. Modi also had a notable meeting with Mangal Sain Handa, a 101-year-old retired Indian Foreign Service officer, fulfilling a request made by Handa's granddaughter on social media. This gesture was well-received and highlighted Modi's personal engagement with the Indian community abroad.





In addition to cultural interactions, PM Modi's itinerary includes discussions with Kuwaiti leadership on various topics such as trade, investment, and energy cooperation. The visit is seen as an opportunity to open new avenues for collaboration between India and Kuwait.





