



On December 7, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Armed Forces Flag Day by honouring the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers. During the event, he received a commemorative badge, symbolizing recognition for the armed forces' dedication and service to the nation.





PM Modi emphasized the importance of supporting the families of soldiers and highlighted the need for collective efforts to ensure their welfare.





Armed Forces Flag Day is observed annually in India to raise awareness and funds for the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families, reinforcing the government's commitment to those who serve in the military.











