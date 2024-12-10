



Political activists in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan staged a significant protest in Hunza on December 10, 2024, demanding the release of detained leaders, particularly Muhammad Javed, the former Chairman of the Karakoram National Movement. The demonstration took place in front of the Hunza Press Club, where protesters displayed placards calling for "Free Javed" and advocating for "Freedom of Speech" while expressing solidarity with other arrested political figures.





The arrests occurred following a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Customs officials at the Sost Police Station, accusing Javed and two leaders from the Awami Action Committee of illegally transporting goods from China and inciting unrest. Protesters vehemently rejected these charges, asserting they were politically motivated and aimed at suppressing dissent in the region. One protester emphasized that their actions were rooted in a desire to uphold fundamental rights and political freedoms, warning that protests could escalate throughout Gilgit-Baltistan if their demands were not met.





The ongoing protests reflect a broader discontent with the increasing arrests of political leaders in Gilgit-Baltistan, highlighting a growing movement against what many perceive as governmental suppression of political voices and fundamental rights. Activists have vowed to continue their demonstrations until all detained leaders are released, signalling a potential for widespread unrest across the region if their calls for justice remain unaddressed.







